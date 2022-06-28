907 car parking fines issued at WHSCT this year with 469 fines at Altnagelvin

Close to 500 of these were issued at Altnagelvin. The minister released the information in response to an Assembly Question from Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.

“The Western Health & Social Care Trust has confirmed that a total of 907 car parking fines were issued at Trust facilities, between January 1, 2022 and May 31, 2022,” the minister stated. He further revealed the Trust had confirmed that ‘469 car parking fines were issued at Altnagelvin Hospital between January 1, 2022 and May 31, 2022’.

Mr. Delargy asked Mr. Swann what steps had been taken to increase car parking capacity at the emergency department of Altnagelvin. He replied: “The WHSCT has confirmed that there has not been any increase in car parking capacity at the Emergency Department of Altnagelvin Hospital. However, the overall car parking capacity on the Altnagelvin site, has been increased by 100 spaces.”

