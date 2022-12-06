The business was praised for going above and beyond to deliver excellent customer service. Around 1,500 customers nominated businesses in this year’s Star Awards, the highest number since the contest launched. In addition to receiving the regional and overall trophies, and in recognition of the outstanding achievement, the dealership was also awarded £1,000 in vouchers.

The business was praised for its dedication to sourcing new vehicles and reducing lead times to as short as possible. The personable approach and efforts made for customers by the dealership stood out above the competition for members of the judging panel.

On announcing the awards, Bill Fennell, Chief Ombudsman and Managing Director of The Motor Ombudsman said, “The Star Awards show first-hand the high calibre of businesses that are accredited to our Motor Industry Codes of Practice, and put many great examples and personal accounts of how individuals excel and go above and beyond to help their customers, firmly into the spotlight. We would like to congratulate all those who were nominated, highly commended and who won an award, including of course, our National Garage Star winner – Roadside Garages.”

The winning team at Roadside(Garages) Kia.

Ford has extended the choice in its Ranger pickup range into the luxury segment with the introduction of the Ranger Platinum. The new addition is available exclusively in five-seat, double cab specification, and powered by the company’s 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine outputting 240PS and 600Nm of torque. Power is delivered through the Ranger’s new electronically controlled full-time all-wheel drive system, combined with Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission with adaptive shift scheduling, and mounts re-engineered to reduce noise and vibration. The new model sits above the Wildtrak version which accounted for 60 per cent of outgoing Ranger model sales in Europe.

A unique grille and new exterior highlights identify the luxury version which also comes with a soft-close tailgate, privacy glass and signature daytime running lights within the matrix LED headlamps. Standard roof rails add a purposeful look and extra practicality.

The luxury interior features front seats in premium perforated and quilted leather with 10-way power adjustment, heating and cooling functions, as well as contrasting stitching. Open-grained dark maple wood, and ambient interior lighting complete the cabin package.

In addition to the comprehensive advanced driver assistance systems on the Ranger Wildtrak, the Platinum series also features Active Park Assist with Park Out Assist, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert and Trailer Coverage, Lane Change Warning, and a 360-degree camera as standard equipment.

2002 Ford Ranger Platinum.

This new Platinum series tops the widest ever line-up of the Ranger variants available from Ford Pro, in a range that opens with the XL priced from £27,550 excluding VAT for the single chassis cab, £28,275 excluding VAT for the single cab variant and £29,800 excluding VAT for the double cab. The XLT, available in double cab only, is priced from £31,150 excluding VAT.

Order books for the Ranger Platinum are now open, with prices starting at £44,400, excluding VAT, and first customer deliveries scheduled from late Spring.

Vauxhall has revealed first details of the fully electric All-New Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric, scheduled to arrive here next year. The new models join a growing line-up of electric Vauxhall models, with the Astra Sports Tourer the first fully electric estate from the brand and one of just a handful available on the market. Already available with petrol and diesel engines, as well as Plug-in Hybrid powertrains, the All-New Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric will extend buyer options.

Both models feature the same, fully electric powertrain. Powered by a 114kW (156hp) electric motor producing 270Nm of torque, and a 54kWh battery, the cars achieve a WLTP-certified range of 258 miles from a single charge and have a given top speed of 105mph.

Vauxhall Astra Electric & Astra Sports Tourer Electric.

The all-electric additions support up to 100kW DC rapid charging, where available, with an 80 per cent charge taking just 30 minutes to complete. From launch, all Astra Electric models will come as standard with an onboard charger, suitable for wallbox use at home.