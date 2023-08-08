Derry nominated as Europe’s Leading Festival and Event Destination in World Travel Awards
Citizens have until August 20 to vote for Derry as Europe’s Leading Festival and Event Destination in the World Travel Awards.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST
Derry was nominated in the category in May ahead of the awards ceremony in Batumi, Georgia, on September 29.
City of Derry Airport is encouraging citizens to ‘support your city and the Northwest, by getting your vote in for Derry City and Strabane District Council’.
Derry is up against fellow nominees Barcelona, Budapest, Cannes, Dublin, London, Madeira, Munich and Venice, in the category.
Vote here: https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote