Derry ranked among most welcoming regions in the UK by global travel agency Booking.com
Derry has been ranked as one of the most welcoming regions in the United Kingdom by the global travel agency, Booking.com.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST
County Derry ranked third after only Down and Antrim. The ranking was based on travel reviews from Booking.com customers.
A spokesperson said: “Booking.com has just named County Londonderry as one of the most welcoming places in the UK!
"This was just revealed as part of the Traveller Review Awards for 2023, which was based on a pool of over 240 million verified customer reviews on Booking.com.”