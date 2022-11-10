News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

DfI agree to alter traffic calming on A6

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has agreed to look at improvements to its temporary traffic management (TTM) arrangements on the A6 a month after being forced to introduce one-way closures due to the high speed of vehicles on the Derry to Belfast road.

By Kevin Mullan
37 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 1:21pm

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson wrote to the Department of Infrastructure to seek improvements to the temporary traffic measures at the Baranailt and Gulf Road junctions near Claudy.

Lane closures were introduced on the multi-million road upgrade project at the start of last month due to what DfI described as ‘continuing high vehicle speeds through the current TTM arrangement and road safety concerns’.

It said the Department was forced to ‘implement a one way lane closure’ as a result of the concerns.

The A6

Most Popular

Last Friday Ms. Ferguson wrote to the department seeking alterations and improvements.

In response an official from DfI stated: “In light of your concerns I asked our consulting advisors and the contractor to review the TTM measures last Friday.

“A number of alterations were made to hopefully avoid any further confusion. We will, of course, continue to keep this matter under review over the next few weeks.”

At present the A6 between Drumahoe and Claudy Interchange is subject to a 40 miles per hour speed restriction whilst works are ongoing.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The latest measures are as follows:

Baranauilt Road - Lane Closures - Monday 7/11/22 to Friday 11/11/22 - 08:00-18:00; Construction; Footway works

Tamnaherin Road - Lane Closures – Wednesday 9/11/22 to Friday 11/11/22 - 08:00-18:00; Construction; Footway works

Tirbracken Rd/Glenshane Rd (Drumahoe) - Lane Closures – Wednesday 9/11/22 to Friday 11/11/22 - 09:30-16:30; Construction; Footway works

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Ballyhanedin Rd – Road Closure – Thursday 10/11/22 - 08:00-18:00; Construction; Surfacing Course to Carriageway

Traffic Switches

New A6 Mainline Various Locations throughout scheme Monday 7/11/22 to Friday 11/11/22 Lane 1/2 – Lane 2/1 Switches Eastbound and Westbound carriageways to complete.

Various works inc. snagging works

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Full Road Closures

Mavis Road - Full week A6 Glenshane Rd to Birch Rd Full week Construction of new section road.

Occasionally there may be a requirement for a lane/road closure at short notice.

DerryBelfast