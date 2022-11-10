Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson wrote to the Department of Infrastructure to seek improvements to the temporary traffic measures at the Baranailt and Gulf Road junctions near Claudy.

Lane closures were introduced on the multi-million road upgrade project at the start of last month due to what DfI described as ‘continuing high vehicle speeds through the current TTM arrangement and road safety concerns’.

It said the Department was forced to ‘implement a one way lane closure’ as a result of the concerns.

The A6

Last Friday Ms. Ferguson wrote to the department seeking alterations and improvements.

In response an official from DfI stated: “In light of your concerns I asked our consulting advisors and the contractor to review the TTM measures last Friday.

“A number of alterations were made to hopefully avoid any further confusion. We will, of course, continue to keep this matter under review over the next few weeks.”

At present the A6 between Drumahoe and Claudy Interchange is subject to a 40 miles per hour speed restriction whilst works are ongoing.

The latest measures are as follows:

Baranauilt Road - Lane Closures - Monday 7/11/22 to Friday 11/11/22 - 08:00-18:00; Construction; Footway works

Tamnaherin Road - Lane Closures – Wednesday 9/11/22 to Friday 11/11/22 - 08:00-18:00; Construction; Footway works

Tirbracken Rd/Glenshane Rd (Drumahoe) - Lane Closures – Wednesday 9/11/22 to Friday 11/11/22 - 09:30-16:30; Construction; Footway works

Ballyhanedin Rd – Road Closure – Thursday 10/11/22 - 08:00-18:00; Construction; Surfacing Course to Carriageway

Traffic Switches

New A6 Mainline Various Locations throughout scheme Monday 7/11/22 to Friday 11/11/22 Lane 1/2 – Lane 2/1 Switches Eastbound and Westbound carriageways to complete.

Various works inc. snagging works

Full Road Closures

Mavis Road - Full week A6 Glenshane Rd to Birch Rd Full week Construction of new section road.