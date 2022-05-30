Dublin Airport: Call for compensation and urgent action after huge delays

Dublin Airport offered its sincere apologies on Sunday and advised that customers may miss their flights and have to rebook.

The airport took to Twitter to advise travellers: “Due to significant queues inside the terminal for check-in, bag drop & security, passengers queueing outside the terminal may not make their flight and may need to contact their airline to rebook.

“We sincerely apologise for the obvious frustration and inconvenience this may cause.”

Many people trying to travel from the airport have taken to social media to express their frustration and anger over the situation.

Transport Ministers Eamon Ryan and Hildegarde Naughton are expected to meet with senior figures from the Airport authority today to discuss the situation.

Earlier on Sunday the Airport confirmed that it was once more “experiencing significant queues for airline check-in, bag drop and security screening this morning as 50,000 passengers are expected to depart today.

“Queuing outside the terminal has been deployed since early morning as part of contingency plans.

“Dublin Airport is working to ensure queuing times are minimal for all passengers, but anyone travelling from Dublin Airport today is advised to allow additional time. Dublin Airport apologies unreservedly to passengers for the delays encountered this morning.”

On its website this morning the Aiport was advising that travellers allow up to 2.5 hours before a short-haul flight, and up to 3.5 hours before a long-haul flight.

“If your flight is at 08:30 or after, please do not enter the terminals any earlier than 06.00.

“Security in T1 is now open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Security in T2 opens at 04.00, so people flying from T2 should factor this in.

“Airline check-in desk and bag drop opening times vary, so please contact your airline to confirm and plan your journey accordingly.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, Darren O’Rourke TD, called on the Dublin Airport Authority to ensure passengers are compensated, not penalised, for missing their flights as a result of the delays.

The Meath East TD said Dublin Airport Authority management and line Ministers, Eamon Ryan and Hildegarde Naughton, should appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee to account for the situation, which he branded a “shambles”, and to outline how they will resolve it.

Teachta O’Rourke said: “We have witnessed chaotic scenes at Dublin Airport again today and with the likely consequence of passengers missing their flights. This is completely unacceptable.

“Referring passengers back to their airlines to rebook is an insult. Passengers are set to miss flights through no fault of their own.

“The DAA are responsible for managing the airport and, as such, it is their responsibility to ensure systems are in place to provide for the timely through-put of passengers.

“If passengers arrived in good time but have missed their flights due to inordinate delays of the DAA’s making, then passengers should not be further penalised.

“In addition, to deal with these issues more comprehensively, DAA management and Ministers Eamon Ryan and Hildegarde Naughton should come before the Oireachtas Transport Committee as a matter of urgency to address this matter.

“We are not yet at the height of summer and it is clear contingency plans have failed. Plans A and B have failed. What is Plan C?