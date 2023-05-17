Engineering works on Portrush line to affect Derry rail connections this summer

Additional bus connections will operate between Coleraine and Portush as a result of the changes.

Translink has announced summer timetable changes coming into effect from Sunday, May 28 for Derry passengers travelling to and from Portrush.

Passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance at www.translink.co.uk, use the Journey Planner and to allow extra time for their journey.

Summer timetable changes have been introduced on the Derry to Portrush lane.

Translink’s Head of Rail Customer Services Hilton Parr said: “There will be engineering works on the Portrush line over the summer period which will see a new timetable introduced.

"This will impact on connections to and from Derry~Londonderry. Additional hourly bus services will operate between Coleraine and Portrush connecting with the Derry~Londonderry trains to enhance connections and offer more flexibility and convenience.

“Anyone with a valid train ticket can also travel on scheduled 140 Ulsterbus services operating between Coleraine and Portrush. We offer a range of cost effective ticket options for passengers, including Zone 5 i-link - one day adult top-up costs £14 or £7 for a child; and a Friends & Family ticket costs £23 and covers 2 adults and up to four children after 09.30am Monday to Friday or anytime Saturday and Sunday.”

Hilton Parr concluded: “Due to the engineering works to enhance and lengthen the platforms at Dhu Varren and University stations, trains will not stop at these halts and will operate as express between Coleraine and Portrush”.

Passengers can find out more at www.translink.co.uk or call the Contact Centre on 02890 666630.

