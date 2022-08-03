Into The West and Infrastructure Minister discuss future of Derry trains

Into The West are a lobby group which campaigns for improved rail infrastructure in Derry, Donegal, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

Speaking after the meeting Minister O’Dowd said: “I am committed to improving transport connectivity for the benefit of our economy and communities and to help with the climate crisis. I therefore welcomed the opportunity to meet with Into the West to hear their views and discuss my Department’s ongoing work to improve rail services in the North West and across Ireland.

“Options for the Phase 3 upgrade to the Coleraine to Derry railway line are currently been assessed. If approved, Translink will be in a position to commence this important project for the North West. In addition, my Department is taking forward the All Island Strategic Rail Review in conjunction with colleagues in the Department for Transport. This work, which Into the West has input to via the consultation process, is focussing on how our rail network can better connect people throughout the island of Ireland.

“The Review is entering into its final modelling stages with a final report due later this year. Once complete, this work will provide an overarching framework that will allow for investment in our rail network across this island. While I cannot pre-empt the outcome of the review I want to reassure the public that consideration of our services to the North West is an important part of this work.”