​Just what are we going to do about January? The 'bad boy' month of the calendar is notorious for causing havoc. Cold weather, dark nights, festive hangovers and pressure on the household budgets; you name it, January enjoys trying it! But he's had his own way for far too long now.

The Redcastle Oceanfront Gold & Spa Hotel sits only 20 minutes from Derry city in the scenic Inishowen Peninsula.

Good job then I've discovered his Achilles' heel, his kryptonite, the Delilah to January's Samson. Now when I say 'I've discovered', I really mean the Redcastle Oceanfront Golf & Spa Hotel discovered it, but I'm happy to share in the credit.

Those January blues were already beginning to pinch when myself and my wife, Deborah, stumbled across the revelation under a heading on the hotel's website (www.redcastlehotel.com) entitled 'Cosy Winter Escape'. Sound perfect for a January recharge? Or even a February boost? Perhaps March? Thought so.

Intrigued, we looked closer and discovered one and two night options which appeared heaven sent for that post-Christmas Winter period.

If you get a chance, make sure you sample the superb food at the Redcastle's The Edge Restaurant.

Turns out it was the perfect antidote for disarming January, but I suspect it would work just as well on any period of the year that the lull threatens to take hold.

Determined to fully exorcise January's grip, we went for the two night stay, available from just €325 per couple through the week or €395 Friday and Saturday. For that you get your two nights in one of Redcastle's superb 94 rooms, all of which received a recent half million euro refurbishment inspired by the natural environment of Donegal's Inishowen Peninsula in which the picturesque hotel sits. Our own room was a superb sea front, spacious suite with a king-size orthopaedic bed leading into a living area; just perfect for relaxing!

But the room is only the start of your stay that includes a bountiful breakfast on both mornings, a delicious three course meal in the Redcastle's award winning The Edge Restaurant and €10 spa treatment credit.

A complimentary glass of bubbly on arrival eases you in and having kicked back and booked our meal for the second evening we decided the Captain's Bar was the perfect opening night location.

The Redcastle Oceanfront Gold & Spa Hotel's seafront room boast a wonderful view over Lough Foyle.

Overlooking Redcastle's superb nine hole links course, The Captain's Bar is ideal for a couple of drinks and casual dining and boasts a great three course meal at €75 per couple. It was perfect for a Friday night after the working week!

The buffet style breakfast has enough to cover any and all tastes and it's made all the more enjoyable if you manage to bag yourself a window seat. We did and overlooking Lough Foyle while enjoying a delicious meal is some way to start the day, let me tell you!

Suitably satisfied (and you will be), the hotel is only a few miles from Moville and we decided to take the opportunity after breakfast to walk the town's beautiful shorefront toward Greencastle. It's a walk well worth taking, especially as we got lucky with the weather. But the truth is you never have to leave the hotel if you don't want to and once back, I decided it was time to enjoy the pool, the sauna, the steam room and the jacuzzi, although not in that particular order!

The Redcastle also boasts a state-of-the-art gym should you wish to work off breakfast another way but the only sweat I was intent on working up was in the sauna! And it was exactly what we needed to wash away any still lingering stresses from the festive period or worries from work, teeing us up nicely for our meal that evening in The Edge.

Recipient of two AA Rosettes, Head Chef Gordon Smyth and his excellent team have put together a wonderful menu and we were determined to try as much as we could so we decided not to order the same dish for any of our courses and it was a great idea; we loved everything.

I started with roast quail, puy lentils, salted baked celeriac, blackberry and hazelnut while Deborah went for a chicken and black pudding fritter with burnt apple butter, fennel, candied walnut, petit salad and a toasted brioche. Not our usual menu by any stretch, but both were superb.

Being so close to the sea I had pan fried cod served with roast cauliflower puree, curry, calva nero, an onion bhaji and golden raisins for my main while Deborah went for breast of free range chicken, macaroni and cheese fritter, butternut squash, truffle and maple sage. Again, into the unknown to some degree but our leap of faith was fully rewarded by two quite exquisite dishes.

We had barely room for dessert but 'struggled' through with the lemon polenta cake and the cardamom and coconut rice pudding that capped a memorable meal I hope to experience again in the future.

In truth the whole wonderful weekend was nothing less than I've come to expect from the Redcastle whose first class facilities and food are matched only by the brilliant staff it employs. Nothing is too much trouble without ever being overbearing.

But be prepared, any stay at the Redcastle ends with an 'Already!' feeling that leaves you wanting even a few more hours and this one was no different. Great food, great service, lovely location and a wonderful room - January, you've met your match.