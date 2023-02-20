Busy roads on both sides of the River Foyle are set to be affected.

In the Waterside one lane of the Crescent Link will be closed over the days Tuesday, February 21, to Thursday, February 23, over the hours from 9.30am to 4pm.

Meanwhile on the Cityside one lane of the Buncrana Road will be closed on Wednesday, February 22, between 9.30am and 4pm.