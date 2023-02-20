Lane closures on arterial routes in Cityside and Waterside
Motorists have been advised of upcoming lane closures on two arterial routes in Derry this week.
By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 3:37pm
Busy roads on both sides of the River Foyle are set to be affected.
In the Waterside one lane of the Crescent Link will be closed over the days Tuesday, February 21, to Thursday, February 23, over the hours from 9.30am to 4pm.
Meanwhile on the Cityside one lane of the Buncrana Road will be closed on Wednesday, February 22, between 9.30am and 4pm.