Letter from America: ‘We had an unbelievable experience in Derry’

Dear Editor, My wife and I recently travelled from the United States to visit Derry for the first time and had an unbelievable experience.

The walls were nothing short of spectacular. The pubs were filled with friendly people and tasty beverages.

We were inspired by the beauty of The Guildhall and the underlying message of the Peace Bridge. The murals also served as an important history lesson.

The Clipper fleet have arrived at the Foyle Marina.

There was just so much character and history everywhere we looked. It is beautiful city and we can’t wait to come back.

There is no way I could thank each and every person who made our stay so memorable, so I wanted to cast a wide net through The Derry Journal and say thank you to the entire city. We are already buzzing about a return trip in 2023.