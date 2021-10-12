More carriages should be added to Derry trains: MLA

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy urged Translink to lengthen trains on the line to cope with rising passenger numbers. Speaking at the Assembly Infrastructure Committee, he said: “The number of people using the Derry-Belfast train service has steadily increased and the current train carriages are struggling to meet demand. This is a key route which connects Derry to various other parts of the island and is frequently used by workers and people studying in Belfast and Coleraine. It’s vital that we have the space to cope with the rising number of people using the service and given that Translink are set to receive 21 new carriages, introducing a number of these on the route could be a solution.