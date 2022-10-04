Partial Derry rail line closure over Hallowe’en weekend
The Derry to Belfast rail line will be partially closed with bus substitution services over the Hallowe’en weekend.
On Saturday, October 29, the Derry and Larne lines will be closed between Yorkgate and Great Victoria Street.
A bus substitution will operate between Yorkgate, Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street, Northern Ireland Railways have confirmed.
On Sunday, October 30, the Derry line will be closed between Antrim and Great Victoria Street.
Bus substitution services will operate between Antrim, Yorkgate, Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street and between Antrim and Mossley West.
And on Hallowe’en night itself the Derry line will be closed between Yorkgate and Great Victoria Street.
A Saturday timetable will operate for all NI Railways services on Monday, October 31.
Passengers from Botanic and City Hospital travelling to Derry on Hallowe’en have been advised that they should use bus substitution services from Belfast Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place.