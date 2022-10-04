Partial Derry rail line closure over Hallowe’en weekend

On Saturday, October 29, the Derry and Larne lines will be closed between Yorkgate and Great Victoria Street.

A bus substitution will operate between Yorkgate, Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street, Northern Ireland Railways have confirmed.

On Sunday, October 30, the Derry line will be closed between Antrim and Great Victoria Street.

The Derry rail line will be partially closed at the Belfast end over Hallowe'en

Bus substitution services will operate between Antrim, Yorkgate, Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street and between Antrim and Mossley West.

And on Hallowe’en night itself the Derry line will be closed between Yorkgate and Great Victoria Street.

A Saturday timetable will operate for all NI Railways services on Monday, October 31.