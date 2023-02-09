Ryanair to increase frequency of Derry to Manchester route due to 'huge success'

The announcement of eight flights a week was made as the Irish airline confirmed that passenger numbers flying to and from City of Derry Airport to the north of England city have increased significantly.

From April, flights will be running every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday throughout this summer, with 87,000 passengers expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair said this will help support over 65 local jobs in Derry while further driving connectivity and inbound tourism, highlighting Derry as a top tourist destination for UK holidaymakers.

City of Derry Airport.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “With a flight duration of just one hour, Manchester is the perfect destination for Derry customers looking for a nearby, low fare trip to soak up some culture, nightlife, shopping, football and music in the city or spend some quality time with the family exploring Manchester’s beautiful countryside.”

Families, Ryanair also announced, can now spread the cost of their holiday by paying half the fare now and the other half up to 40 days pre-departure when they book via a Family Plus bundle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport said: “We are delighted that Ryanair’s service from City of Derry Airport to Manchester has proved to be such a huge success, with consistently high passenger loads and fantastic fares which has resulted in this increase in frequency of the service with an additional weekly departure taking off from April onwards. This demonstrates the importance of this connection for the local catchment area for leisure, business and students who commute regularly.

"The route is also key for reuniting many in the North West with their family and friends living in Manchester and also has so much to offer for family breaks, couples retreats, and group getaways.

Canal Street, Manchester city centre.

"Our passengers want to ‘fly local’, avail of great parking offers and experience a stress-free car park to gate process within 20 mins of arrival with no queues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That leaves time to relax in the wonderful Amelia Earhart Airport Lounge so can easily see why Manchester is in such demand!”

Customers can now book Manchester flights on www.Ryanair.com.

Ryanair has confirmed to the Journal that at present it does not have plans for any additional routes from Derry.

The Old Wellington, Shambles Square, Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad