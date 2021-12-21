Speed indicator device ruled out for Foyle Road

Ciara Ferguson MLA, Councillor Patricia Logue, and Pádraig Delargy MLA protest at Foyle Road in October

However, she said the local Policing and Community Partnership Board has the authority to place SIDs on the artery on a temporary basis.

She was asked about the potential for SIDs which flash the speed limit at speeding drivers by Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy.

He asked the minister if ‘in order to reduce risk to local residents...she will work with local road safety groups to consider implementing a SID on Foyle Road, adjacent to the Star Factory’.

Ms. Mallon said: “There is currently no provision in the current legislation to allow permanent speed indicator devices, SIDs, to be installed on the urban road network. However the Policing and Community Partnership Board can erect SIDs on site for short periods to monitor speeds. I can however confirm that my officials will liaise with residents and/or safety groups regarding the road safety matters that are of concern to the community on Foyle Road. I have asked that my officials from Roads Western Division contact you in the coming days to arrange a site meeting to discuss these concerns.”

Mr. Delargy said: “Speed indicators should be installed on the Foyle Road to tackle excessive speed, save lives and prevent serious injury.

“Residents have been expressing serious concerns about speed on this road and the fact drivers are travelling much faster than the 30mph limit. I had written to the infrastructure minister asking her to work with local road safety groups and residents on the installation of a static speed indicator on this road.

“It’s deeply disappointing that Minister Mallon has ruled this out due to gaps in the legislation and I have now requested a full list of current speed indicators across the north. On a normal day, this road is one of the busiest routes into the city centre and is a gateway to Donegal and in the run up to Christmas this will only increase.”