Traffic lights out at Craigavon Bridge, police warning of delays
Police are directing traffic at the Craigavon Bridge as the lights are out at the Duke Street and Spencer Road junction.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Motorists are advised of delays and police are asking people to exercise caution or seek alternative routes.
Traffic Watch NI said: “The traffic signals at the Duke Street/Craigavon Bridge in Derry (a major junction in the city) are not working - OFF this morning - actioned for repair until then approach with extra care be prepared to STOP/Give Way Police attending directing traffic.”