Trains from Derry have worst punctuality rate

Larne and Bangor lines have the best punctuality rates with 97.4% and 97.3% of trains leaving on time respectively in August.Overall over a 26 week period, 99.5% of Derry trains were on time, while only 0.1% of trains from Portrush were delayed with 99.9% on time.SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has tabled an Assembly question to the Minister for Infrastructure to ask how many customers have received compensation in the previous 12 months and what steps have been taken to promote the Delay-Repay scheme to Translink customers.Sinéad McLaughlin said: “In Derry, we hear consistent reports of the delays and difficulties on our railway line. Our staff are doing their best and they are working often under huge pressure and we know that some delays are inevitable. However, the frequency of delays are undoubtedly cause for concern and we should be able to assure Translink customers of a reliable service. Too often, that’s not happening and we need to hold our services to higher standards.“I am pleased that a compensation scheme does exist for customers who are inconvenienced, but I would be concerned that not enough customers are made aware of the compensation that is available when they are delayed.“People here deserve consistent, dependable and punctual services that will help us to promote our region more effectively and encourage more people to come to Derry.”A Translink spokesperson said: “Punctuality on the North-West rail corridor exceeded 95% over the past 6 months – comparing favourably with similar rail networks in GB. Following the pandemic, we have seen large passenger demand for rail travel right across the network. This was particularly evident for customers travelling to local coastal destinations during the summer months, especially on our North-West corridor. August saw exceptionally high passenger numbers on the Belfast to Derry railway line, with punctuality still running at 90.9%.“We strive to consistently deliver punctual and reliable services on all lines, with the objective of increasing patronage across all modes of public transport, which will have a considerable impact on combating the climate crisis and reducing air pollution.”