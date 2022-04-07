Ulsterbus and Metro ‘shut down’ as 7 day strike in Derry and across NI confirmed

This will mean there will be no routine bus services in the north west and indeed across the north from April 25 to May 1.

Unite said the joint union strike action “will shut down public bus services” across Northern Ireland.

The strike action, Unite said, will be taken in conjunction with GMB, who also represents bus workers at Translink.

Ulsterbus, Translink, Foyle Street Station. DER2126GS - 046

The strike action planned will be a week starting 25 April and concluding on 1 May and also a single day on Friday May 6.

The strike comes after members of the union overwhelmingly voted for industrial action after rejecting the latest Translink management pay offer.

“Unite’s members have my full support and that of their union in taking this strike action for fairer pay.”

Ulsterbus, Translink, Foyle Street Station. DER2126GS - 045

Unite deputy Regional Secretary Davy Thompson is lead officer for Translink, Northern Ireland’s bus and rail public transport provider. He added: “Unite represents the overwhelming majority of bus workers, and this strike action taken in conjunction with GMB which also represents bus workers will shut down all bus services.