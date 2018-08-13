WATCH: Well known British television presenter and family promote Donegal as stunning place to visit

A well known British television presenter and broadcaster and his family are promoting Donegal as a place for tourists to visit.

Monty Halls is a revered broadcaster and marine biologist.

Halls is best known for his 'Great Escape' series which was broadcast by the BBC.

Halls's current series, 'My Family and the Galapagos' is currently being shown on Channel 4.

“Donegal is a county on the veranda of Europe - where else can you stand with your heels on the edge of a mighty continent, and your toes in the edge of a mighty ocean?” asked Halls.

Halls and his wife Tamsyn and daughters Molly and Isla also visited parts of Inishowen during their visit.

Monty Halls and his daughter Isla on top of the Realm of the Senses sea stack off the coast of Donegal.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor, Seamus O’Domhnaill, said “The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has been a great success, a game changer for Donegal, but we are always planning ahead and looking to the next opportunity to further promote Donegal. That’s why we are delighted to be launching the Monty Halls family adventure films across multiple-online platforms this July.”

Barney McLaughlin, Head of Tourism with Donegal County Council explains “the films spark an emotional response from viewers. They are much more than just scenery and landscapes. The films tell the ‘story’ of Donegal in addition to showcasing the beauty of the place. They really capture the essence of what Donegal means to local people and to visitors like Monty and his family. Emphasis is placed on Irish language and culture and the films touch on the importance of our heritage”.

He added “Donegal has a magical effect on people. It draws them in and binds them together. People never forget their visit here. People who leave long to return. There is a genuine love for the place, some people visit and return later, some visit and never leave. It is easy to see within these films why Donegal is so appealing as a family friendly destination."

The videos were created by Donegal County Council and Donegal Tourism CLG as well as the production company - Seadog Productions.

Errigal mountain in Co. Donegal.

Click here to watch all three videos featuring Monty Halls and his family on Go Visit Donegal's YouTube channel.