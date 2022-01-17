Work begins on £125k half-a-kilometre cycleway and greenway

Work on the new greenway is due for completion in March.

The works will extend along the northern side of the A6 Glenshane Road, Drumahoe to provide approximately 570metres of new greenway from the Drumahoe Road junction towards Drumahoe District Park.

It aims to connect Drumahoe village to Drumahoe District Park and the existing cycleway and footway network in the wider area.

Ms. Mallon said: “This scheme is part of my commitment to the delivery of active travel schemes across the North and to making walking, wheeling and cycling a safer and more attractive option for people getting around. This will greatly enhance provision for cyclists and pedestrians and provide further opportunities for active travel.

“I would like to thank local residents and businesses in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the works, a lane closure on the east bound lane will be operational Monday to Saturday from 9.00am until 2.00pm. Country-bound traffic will be diverted via the Old Drumahoe Road and Drumahoe Road during the lane closure. Advanced warning signage will be provided. Road users are advised to take extra care in the vicinity of the works.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all work will be completed by March 25, 2022, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.