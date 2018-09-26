‘Tuned in’ Aine is outstanding

A graduate who helped create a virtual video map of the City’s Walls for wheelchair users has been recognised as an “outstanding young person.”

Aine McFadden, who completed the Foundation Degree in Early Childhood studies at NWRC, was recognised by Junior Chamber International for her role as a support worker with the ‘Tuned In’ project which empowers young people with special needs to increase independence, self-esteem and confidence by using digital and creative arts.

She was nominated for the award by NWRC Lecturer in Early Years Ann Tracey.

Ann said: “I am thrilled that Aine has been recognised as an outstanding young person, I can think of no one more deserving.

“I put Aine forward for the award because of her contribution working with young people with Special needs. Working as a Support Worker at Tuned In, Aine supports young people with special needs and a variety of disabilities.

“Aine was inspired to work in special needs when her nephew was diagnosed with autism and I know she plays a very active role in supporting him. For the past five years she has also been providing respite care for a young person with autism, and considers him a part of the family. It’s clear that Aine loves her work with Tuned In, she talks about it with such passion and animation.”

Aine is currently putting the finishing touches to a project called AWOL( Assessable Walks Online).

Aine and her students, many of whom are in wheelchairs used Gopro cameras to journey around the City Walls. They have now used these videos to compile a virtual map for use by wheelchair users and those with disabilities.

This work will be made available on line.

Aine McFadden said: “I am completely overwhelmed to have been honoured in this way.

“I would like to thank Ann and my other lecturers at NWRC for their belief in me. To be able to work in the field you enjoy is fantastic.”