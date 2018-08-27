VIDEO: Martin McGuinness' granddaughter singing 'Grace' goes viral

A video showing one of the late Martin McGuinness' granddaughters singing in an Irish bar in Spain has gone viral.

The video of 14 year-old Cara McGuinness singing in Keely's Irish Bar in Lanzarote was shared hundreds of times on social media on Sunday.

Cara McGuinness. Inset: Martin McGuinness.

The video, which was posted by Jane Martin from Co. Louth, has also been viewed more than several thousand times.

Cara is a student at St. Mary's College in Derry.

"A lovely young woman with a wonderful voice," said Jane on Twitter.

Cara McGuinness is the eldest daughter of Martin McGuinness' son Fiachra.

"She wasn't planning on singing - she just got up and sang for the craic," said proud dad, Fiachra.

Martin McGuinness passed away after a short illness in March 2017.