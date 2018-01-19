Week two: Check ins, balance, and a sneaky city break

Week two is all about balance.

As you read this, I’ll be waking up in Krakow, having surprised one of my best friends at the airport for her 30th birthday.

A five-day holiday in the second week of a transformation programme. I must be mad, right? Well, maybe. But I am a true believer in balance, and everything in moderation.

After speaking with Danny about what I can do for damage control, he said to just go and enjoy myself, but don’t completely take the hand.

I’ve packed up protein bars, oats and some wraps in my case, and I’ll pick up some bits and pieces in a shop when we arrive.

As I’m still on quite high calories I can afford to factor in a few vodka or gin here or there when I’m away.

It’s important to be able to live your life and still try and achieve your goals.

I had my first check in with Danny yesterday morning, and I was pleasantly surprised that after 10 days on my diet and training plan all my measurements were down.

I was also sick for a few days, so didn’t get to train as much as I would have liked to, but I had to listen to my body.

When it comes to weight loss, and fat loss, a lot of people place all of their hopes on the scales.

A lot still has to be done to help promote positive body image in both women and men, and a lot of this comes from associating a number on the scales with perceived happiness.

Although I have for a long time not associated progress with what the scales tell me, I fell back into the trap this week.

Although I’ve stuck to my diet and training plan completely since day one, my clothes fit much better and I feel like I’m getting back into shape again, my brain decided to rely solely on the scales.

After chatting to a few friend, I remembered about the non-scale victories that are equally, if not more important than that number glaring back at me.

Are my jeans a comfortable fit again? Yes. Can I walk a little bit longer each day? Yes. Can I lift that extra bit of weight during class? Again, yes.

I think for a lot of people when it clicks that your self worth doesn’t revolve around the scales, then everything else falls into place much easier.

After a bit of self doubt in week one, week two went much more smoothly. I even managed to get out for lunch one afternoon, but just made smart options. Hopefully I can keep this up over the next five days in Poland!

Don’t forget to keep an eye on my Instagram throughout the week for diet and training updates!