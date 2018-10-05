West End smash hit Evita set for week-long run in Millennium Forum

Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber’s world renowned musical masterpiece Evita will captivate the hearts of Derry audiences, as the show comes to the Millennium Forum tonight for a week-long run.

Led by three of the finest musical theatre stars and saying ‘Hello, Buenos Aires’ for the first time is Lucy O’Byrne (The Sound of Music, Les Misérables) in the iconic role of Eva Perón, with Mike Sterling (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Juan Perón.

West End leading man, Glenn Carter famed for his roles in Jesus Christ Superstar – on stage and screen, and Les Misérables, takes on the role of Ché. Glenn spoke to the ‘Journal’ ahead of the run of shows in Derry, and said the audience will be treated to an “incredible story.”

“This is one of Andrew-Lloyd Webber’s most popular and well known musical, and Don’t Cry For Me Argentina is probably one of the most popular songs he wrote. Evita is the bullet points of the life and rise of Eva Perón, the Argentinian icon. It is an incredible story of a woman rising through her young life to become possibly one of the most powerful women in Argentinian history,” he said.

Glenn takes on the role of Ché, and said that as Ché Guevara and Eva Perón were from different eras, his character acts as more of a story teller throughout the show. “He’s commenting on her story, he’s really invisible throughout the piece. He communicates the story with the audience and tells the story of Ava and guides the audience through the piece. “The part has grown over the years and is now at the biggest it’s ever been, started off as a few bits here and there,” he said.

He added that the nationwide tour is “going well” so far, and he is looking forward to performing in Derry for the first time. “We have a very young cast. It’s a group of very talented, enthusiastic people. Lucy and Mike who play Eva and Juan are hugely experienced West End performers like myself, and its great company. We’re having a ball on tour and the audiences are loving the show so far.”

Evita returns to the Millennium Forum for a week-long run on Tuesday, October 9.