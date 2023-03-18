News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade makes its way towards the city centre on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 60
The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade makes its way towards the city centre on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 60
The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade makes its way towards the city centre on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 60

57 fabulous pictures from Derry's St Patrick's Day 2023

What a day it was and here are George Sweeney’s photographs for the Derry Journal.

By George Sweeney
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:03 GMT

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal

Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 75

1. Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 75

Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 75 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 79

2. Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 79

Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 79 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 80

3. Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 80

Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 80 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Mayor Sandra Duffy at the St Patrick’s Day parade on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 57

4. Mayor Sandra Duffy at the St Patrick’s Day parade on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 57

Mayor Sandra Duffy at the St Patrick’s Day parade on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 57 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 14