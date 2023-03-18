What a day it was and here are George Sweeney’s photographs for the Derry Journal.
1. Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 75
2. Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 79
3. Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 80
4. Mayor Sandra Duffy at the St Patrick’s Day parade on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 57
