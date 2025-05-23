Dubai gets first 3-star Michelin restaurants

The winners were announced at Dubai’s fourth MICHELIN Guide Ceremony, held at Address Sky View | No Credit

Dubai got its very first three Michelin-starred restaurants this year.

In a glittering and glamorous ceremony held at the Address Skyview, European restaurant FZN by Bjorn Frantzen and homegrown eatery Tresind Studio were announced as the recipients of the honour.

The teams of both restaurants got standing ovations for their achievement.

With this, the latter becomes the only Indian restaurant in the world to have three Michelin stars.

While chef Himanshu Sahni of Tresind Studio threw air punches to celebrate the historic win, Chef Bjorn said he arrived in Dubai for the first time 16 years ago and that three Michelin stars here felt “unreal”.

FZN, which blends modern European fine dining with Japanese influences, also holds a three Michelin stars in Stockholm and Singapore.

The achievement was announced by Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide.

Three stars are the highest recognition awarded by the body, which celebrates its 125th year of establishment in 2025.

According to him, there are approximately only 140 restaurants across the world which has this distinction.

Tresind Studio has been on the list of Michelin Guide since its launch in 2022.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, said: "Dubai’s rapid transformation into a global culinary hub is testament to its diversity and excellence.

"As demonstrated by Trèsind Studio’s historic achievement of earning Three Michelin Stars in its fourth appearance - making it the first Indian restaurant worldwide to earn the Guide’s highest accolade.

“Dubai embraces a rich tapestry of flavors that reflect the world’s gastronomic passions.

“With the city now home to 119 Michelin-recommended establishments, it stands as a beacon for food lovers, drawing them to experience the very best of the world’s culinary traditions, all within one dynamic destination."



It also comes as a young 30-year-old chef, who was born and raised in Dubai, became a man of many jackets when he scooped up the young chef award and a one Michelin star during the evening, which came just five months after opening.

Abhiraj Khatwani of Manao was described as “one to watch” for his exceptional cooking skills.

He thanked the Orfali brothers for their support in helping set up the restaurant.

It serves an 11-course tasting menu comprised of re-imagined Thai classics.

Jamavar, an authentic Indian restaurant located in the Dubai Opera district, was praised for its goat curry, which was the deciding factor for inspectors.

Culinary Director and Executive Chef Surendar Mohan shared a heartfelt speech thanking his family for their “unconditional support” and for “allowing me to work seven days a week, morning and night for my passion”.

Jamavar also has branches in London and Doha, where they hold one Michelin star as well.

The Michelin Green Star recognition was retained by Boca, Lowe, and Teible for their mindful practices.

Several other special awards were also handed out during the evening.

The Opening of the Year award went to Sin Keun Choi Ronin for serving up a “rather special experience”, while the Service Award for offering hospitality of the highest standard was awarded to Mohamed Galal of Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant.

The Sommelier Award was handed over to Shiv Menon Boca for “exuding enthusiasm and pride” in his work.

In addition to awarding one-star and two-star recognition, the Michelin Guide Dubai also recognised several other restaurants for various achievements.

The anonymous inspectors of the organisation picked a total of 119 establishments, covering 35 different types of cuisine.

Five new restaurants were added to the Bib Gourmand list, which recognises quality cooking at reasonable prices.

These were DUO Gastrobar- Creek Harbour, Harummanis, Hawkerboi, Khadak and Sufret Maryam.

Dubai is now home to 119 MICHELIN-recommended establishments | Shutterstock

Here is the full list of the 19 restaurants in the guide this year:

Three stars — Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.

FZN by by Bjorn Frantzen Trèsind Studio

Two stars — Excellent cooking, worth a detour

Il Ristorante- Niko Romito (retained) STAY by Yannick Alléno (retained) Row on 45 (retained)

One Michelin Star — high quality cooking, worth a stop

11 Woodfire (retained) Al Muntaha (retained) Hakkasan (retained) Höseki (retained) Ossiano (retained) Tasca by Jose Avillez (retained) Avatara (retained) Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (retained) Moonrise (retained) Smoked Room (retained) La Dame de Pic Dubai (retained) Orfali Brothers (retained) Manao (new) Jamavar (new)

The Michelin Guide Dubai selection 2025 at a glance:

2 restaurants with Three Michelin Stars (1 Promotion, 1 New)

3 restaurants with Two Michelin Stars

14 restaurants with One Michelin Star (2 new)

3 restaurants with a Michelin Green Star

22 Bib Gourmand restaurants (5 new)

78 Michelin selected restaurants (15 new)

This article is produced by SWNS based on content distributed by GlobeNewswire.