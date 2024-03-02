Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal returns to SPAR stores

SPAR is now selling golden bunches of freshly cut daffodils in support of Marie Curie and its 2024 Great Daffodil Appeal. The bright and cheerful daffodils are available in stores across the UK with ten pence from the sale of each bouquet donated to the UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie.

Founded in 1948, Marie Curie has supported millions of people affected by terminal illness and those dealing with dying, death, and bereavement for the last 75 years. Daffodils are a timely reminder of what Marie Curie’s iconic floral symbol means to many who not only rely on the care provided by the charity, but to those who volunteer and work for Marie Curie too.

Suzanne Dover, Brand & Marketing Director at SPAR UK said: “We are thrilled to be able to support our national charity partner Marie Curie with this beautiful initiative. We sold over 125,000 bunches of daffodils last year and will be aiming to raise a huge amount of money for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal in 2024.”

Supporting Marie Curie Teams

As well as beautiful bunches of daffodils available in store, SPAR will be reintroducing limited edition sandwiches to celebrate the incredible teams at Marie Curie. The first limited edition sandwich will be Chicken Tikka and will feature Healthcare Assistant Carla Joseph who has worked at the Bradford Marie Curie hospice and in the local community since 2019.

Carla explains why her role at Marie Curie is so important, providing the care that patients and their families need:

“We see a sigh of relief from family members when we come in to support the patient towards the end of their life, as they’re able to relax a little bit more with the knowledge that we’re there. They can be family members again and not have to worry about caring anymore. That’s one of the most rewarding things about my job.

Being cared for with dignity and respect at the end of life is so important to terminally ill people and their families, and this is what our job is all about as Marie Curie Healthcare Assistants. We do everything we can to try to enable people to be in their preferred location at the end of their life, whether that’s at home or in a hospice.

I love getting involved in the Great Daffodil Appeal! I go out and collect every year and I meet so many people who come and talk to me, especially if I’m collecting in my uniform. People will tell me about the support they’ve had from Marie Curie, or they might even recognise me as someone who’s cared for their loved one.

I feel proud and privileged to be chosen to be part of the SPAR Great Daffodil Appeal campaign. It’s brilliant that 10p from each SPAR sandwich comes to Marie Curie, we need to sell as many as possible!

I want to say a huge thank you to SPAR shoppers. Your support enables us to continue being there for people at the end of their lives, giving them the care they need, and supporting their family members too.”

The annual Day of Reflection is on Sunday 3rd March

Thanks to the fundraising efforts from SPAR stores around the UK, over 125,000 hours of nursing care where patients and families have received expert support has been granted thanks to the stores and customers' incredible generosity.

Day of Reflection 2024

As well as the Great Daffodil Appeal, Marie Curie is also encouraging everyone to take part in the fourth annual Day of Reflection on Sunday 3rd March.

It's a special moment to remember those who died during the Covid pandemic, whatever the cause, and to show support for everyone who was bereaved. Marie Curie is asking people to take part in a minute's silence and share the name of who you’re remembering on the day.

A survey commissioned by Marie Curie found that over half (51%) of respondents who experienced a bereavement during the pandemic agree that bringing the nation together to remember the people who died, and show support to those who were bereaved, will help with their grief.

As its national charity partner since 2017 SPAR team members and customers celebrated raising a huge £3million for Marie Curie at the end of 2023, through a range of activities including in-store fundraising, customer donations and on-pack product donations.