Olympic Champion Joe Fraser launches gymnastics club in Lichfield, UK | No Credit

Olympian and World Champion Gymnast Joe Fraser has launched a brand-new gymnastics club in Lichfield, UK.

As one of Britain's highly decorated male gymnasts, Joe Fraser Gymnastics Club will be supported by LoveAdmin, a booking and management platform.

This will ensure a seamless experience for both athletes and parents.

The launch of his club marks an exciting new chapter where his dedication to performance and development will benefit the next generation of young athletes.

The world champion is bringing his expertise to the grassroots level with a mission to inspire and nurture the next generation of gymnasts.

His new club will offer high-quality coaching in a dynamic and inclusive environment, welcoming aspiring gymnasts of all abilities.

“I’m passionate about making gymnastics accessible to everyone, and I want to create a space where young athletes can develop their skills, confidence, and love for the sport,” said Fraser.

“The partnership with LoveAdmin has helped to make this happen, with their input and advice, we’re able to provide a first-class experience from day one, with easy access to online booking and an efficient way for parents to stay connected with their child’s progress.”

Fraser’s approach to coaching will reflect his own journey, built on discipline, resilience, and enjoyment of the sport - and his club will provide a safe and supportive space for training.

The club will be supported by LoveAdmin, known for supporting grassroots sports clubs, with state-of-the-art gymnastics club software that streamlines administration, allowing coaches to focus on delivering high-quality training.

Through this partnership, Joe Fraser’s club will benefit from automated registrations, payment processing, attendance tracking, and communication tools, enhancing efficiency and participant engagement.

“We’re excited to play a part in shaping the future of gymnastics”

“This partnership is a perfect match,” said LoveAdmin CEO Dave Evans.

“Joe Fraser’s dedication to gymnastics excellence aligns with our commitment to helping clubs grow and succeed.

By providing the technology to support his vision, we’re excited to play a part in shaping the future of gymnastics.”

Evans added, “At LoveAdmin, we have always been focused on helping gymnastics clubs thrive.

“This partnership with Joe Fraser is a fantastic opportunity to support his vision of passing on his knowledge and experience to the next generation of gymnasts.

“By providing the technology that simplifies club management, we’re enabling more time to be spent on developing young athletes and fostering a love for gymnastics.”

The launch of Joe Fraser Gymnastics Club is a significant moment for the local community and the UK gymnastics scene.

For the people of Lichfield and the surrounding areas, the club brings a rare opportunity to learn from one of the sport’s greatest champions, and the club aims to support every child’s development, regardless of starting ability.

In a sport where consistency and support are essential, LoveAdmin’s platform ensures that the club runs smoothly behind the scenes.

Parents can book classes, manage payments, and receive updates all in one place, giving them peace of mind and helping them stay connected with their child's sporting journey.

With Fraser’s elite expertise and LoveAdmin’s innovative technology, the club is set to become a beacon of excellence in the West Midlands.

For more information on Joe Fraser Gymnastics Club and how to sign up, visit https://joefrasergymnastics.co.uk/ .

To learn more about LoveAdmin and its club management solutions, visit Loveadmin.com .