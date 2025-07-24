The framework combines traditional SEO best practices with new techniques | SEO Turtle

A SEO agency has just dropped a game-changing framework - and the results are turning heads.

SEO Turtle is excited to announce the deployment of its AI SEO Framework today (24) - and the new AI-focused strategy has already demonstrated impressive results.

It comes as clients see a 300 per cent boost in organic traffic - with half of it coming from platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity.

As over 100 million users shift to AI tools for finding information, SEO Turtle saw a massive opportunity most businesses were missing.

"We noticed our B2B clients were losing potential leads to AI search platforms that weren't indexing their content effectively," said John Kyprianou, founder of SEO Turtle.

"Traditional SEO alone wasn't cutting it anymore.

“By developing optimisation strategies specifically for AI crawlers and language models, we've helped clients capture traffic they were previously missing."

The agency’s AI SEO Framework isn’t just about keywords and backlinks - it’s built for how AI actually reads and serves up content.

That means optimising structured data for model training, formatting content for conversational responses, building citations across AI knowledge sources, and making sure AI crawlers can index it all.

The early numbers speak for themselves: a 300 per cent traffic spike in six months, 45 per cent of it from AI search, and 2.5x better lead quality from those visitors.

One financial services client is now featured in 78 per cent of ChatGPT responses for industry-specific queries - leading to a 180 per cent jump in qualified leads.

To help more businesses catch up, SEO Turtle is offering free AI search audits to assess visibility across both traditional and AI-powered platforms.

