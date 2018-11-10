100th anniversary of end of WWI to be marked locally

Mayor of Derry & Strabane John Boyle has urged local people to attend a series of events that are taking place at the Guildhall this Sunday, November 11, 2018 to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The international commemoration of the centenary of the end of World War I – entitled ‘Battle’s Over’ – will see a unique series of events taking place throughout the world in remembrance of the millions of men and women who gave their lives or returned home wounded after ‘The Great War’ (1914-18).

The events being organised locally will include a lunchtime lecture and talk, an exhibition, an interdenominational service at 6pm and the lighting of two beacons, one in Guildhall Square and the other in the Diamond, Castlederg.

Events will begin at 6am on 11 November with lone pipers playing ‘Battle’s O’er’ – a traditional air played after a battle at a number of venues including the Diamond, St Columb’s Cathedral, Eglinton Village, the Fountain Estate, outside Glendermott Parish Church, Altnagelvin, at the Waterside end of the Peace Bridge, outside All Saints Church Clooney, Limavady Road (close to Foyle College), Newbuildings and Kilfennan.

The commemorative event will also include a lunchtime talk on the First World War by local historian Seamus Breslin as well as a temporary exhibition in the Guildhall depicting some elements of the current Creative Centenaries #MakingHistory 1918 Exhibition that is on show at the Tower Museum until the end of March next year.

Mayor Boyle, whose grandfather fought and survived the trenches said: “I think that it is appropriate to host this unique series of events to remember and honour those who died or were wounded during the dark days of the First World War. It is important to reflect on the tragedy that befell so many young men and women and the families from this island at that time.”

Those interested in attending the interdenominational service at 6pm are encouraged to register in advance with the Mayor’s office to assist with catering. They can email mayor@derrystrabane.com or tel. 028 71376508.