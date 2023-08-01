The Western Trust says the Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital remains ‘extremely busy’.

On Tuesday morning 61 patients were in the department with 46 people awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment or investigations.

The A&E recorded 218 attendances in a 24 hour period between Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

Altnagelvin A&E is 'extremely busy'.

The Trust stated: “If your condition is not critical you may face a long wait. If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest Emergency Department.

“If you are attending our ED, you must attend alone to prevent overcrowding. Children and vulnerable adults with communication difficulties can be accompanied by one person.

“If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, then we ask that you use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment. This may include visiting a Minor Injuries Unit or Out of Hours GP.”

The local health authority appealed to the public to assist it in facilitating the timely discharge of patients from hospital.

“If your family member or loved one is awaiting discharge today, we would ask for them to be collected as early as possible in order to free up bed space for others who need admission to hospital for further treatment or investigations.

“To find out more about the Emergency and Urgent Care options available to you, and guidance for using our services, visit: bit.ly/WTEmergencyAndUrgentServices