2.41% capacity left at Altnagelvin with COVID-19 occupancy at just 1.81%

There were no new SARS-CoV-2 admission at Altnagelvin yesterday.

At midnight on Wednesday 13 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

One of eight (12.5%) ICU beds at Altnagelvin was being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three (37.5%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and four (50%) were free.

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient and two were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 1.81% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 92.77% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 2.41% capacity left in the hospital system; 3.01% were ‘awaiting admission.’