£250k for new facility in Lettershandoney

Faughan Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Fleming has welcomed confirmation of a new £250,000 investment in the Lettershandoney area.

Colr. Fleming was speaking after the Local Action Group confirmed the money for a new multi -use games area (MUGA) pitch.

He said: “This is as much welcome investment in a rural area and will provide an excellent new facility in the heart of Lettershandoney.

“People living in the rural areas often feel cut off from access to such sporting facilities and this investment will go some way in addressing that.

“It will also benefit the health and well-being of people of all ages who will be using it.”

Colr. Fleming added: “I would like to thank the Lettershandoney and District Development Group, the Local Action Group and all those who have worked hard to make this a reality.”

Sinn Fein candidate in the forthcoming local elections Conor Heaney meanwhile also welcomed the recent approval of the funding for the for multi use recreational space.

Congratulating Lettershandoney LDDG, he said this was a “badly needed improvement to facilities for young people in rural areas.”

Lettershandoney &District Development Group said they were pleased to have secured another capital project in partnership with Derry City & Strabane District Council “to not only install a floodlit, Multi Element, Recreational Area (with 3G) but have also incorporated into it a complete restructuring of the drainage on the site.”.

“This will hopefully reduce the risk of heavy flood water flow into those residents houses beside the pitches,” the group posted on Facebook, adding: “A big thank you to Councillor Paul Fleming, who worked tirelessly to ensure this project was kept on the table during times of uncertainty.”