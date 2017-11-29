50 new social homes, play park and football pitch approved

Plans to develop 50 new social homes, a play park and 11-a-side football pitch in Culmore have been approved by members of Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee.
Bayview Developments' plans for the homes and recreational facilities, adjacent to 1 Ballynagard Crescent, which will be accompanied by public road improvements to Alder Road, were approved by the committee.
More on this story later.
Almost Done!
Registering with Derry Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.