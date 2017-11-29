50 new social homes, play park and football pitch approved

Plans to develop 50 new social homes, a play park and 11-a-side football pitch in Culmore have been approved by members of Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee.

Bayview Developments' plans for the homes and recreational facilities, adjacent to 1 Ballynagard Crescent, which will be accompanied by public road improvements to Alder Road, were approved by the committee.

