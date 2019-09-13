£70k to appoint team for £1.8m Glen centre

Funding of £70,000 has been approved for an Integrated Consultant Team (ICT) to develop designs for the new £1.8million Glenview community centre.

Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Health and Community Committee backed the expenditure which will now have to be ratified at Full Council in two weeks.

Health and Community Committee Chair, Colr. Paul Fleming said: “The advancement of a range of Community centre developments at locations across the Council area remain a key objective of the Council’s Strategic Growth Plan. This is welcome news for those in the Glen area of Derry and a step in the right direction towards agreeing a location and design for any new centre at Glenview.”

Members were informed that Council, as the new lead partner required an ICT to assist it and its partners the Glen Development Initiative (GDI) with the design and delivery.

The ICT, once appointed, will ensure that the design of the new facility meets the accommodation needs of the community sector and has the statutory approvals required for such developments.

Members heard that following consultation there is strong support for the proposed centre being located in the adjoining Glen Park, but that this site “does present a number of challenges including its close proximity to Creggan reservoir and the associated flood risks, as well as issues around vehicular access to the building to comply with DfI – Roads requirements.”

The ICT will investigate possible sites and then undertake a criteria-based options appraisal to identify the optimum location.

The anticipated cost for the appointment of the ICT is £70,000.

Funding of £150,000 has been allocated by the Department of Education to fund a youth wing for any new proposed centre, while £900,000 has been approved within Council’s capital programme towards the overall costs of this project, which are estimated at £1.8million.