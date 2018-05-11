A2 consultation ‘generally positive’

Sinn Féin elected representatives Karen Mullan MLA, and Councillors Caoimhe McKnight and Mickey Cooper have welcomed consultation this week on proposals to widen Buncrana Road.

Colr. McKnight said the plans received a generally positive response at the event in DaVinci’s, adding that her party was committed to working with affected residents.

“We would also emphasise that this is only the first stage of what will be an exhaustive consultation process so there will be plenty of further opportunity for residents, businesses and the general public to make further suggestions of how the scheme can be refined to meet the needs of all stakeholders,” she said.