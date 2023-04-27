A5 closed after serious road accident
The A5 between Ballygawley and Aughnacloy has been closed due to a serious road accident.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Members of the public are being asked to avoid the southern most stretch of the A5 if they are travelling to or from Dublin.
“The A5 Tullyvar Road has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision. The closure is between the Annaghilla Road Roundabout, Ballygawley and Favour Royal Road, Aughnacloy,” the Department for Infrastructure’s Traffic Watch NI service stated this morning.