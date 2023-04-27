News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

A5 closed after serious road accident

The A5 between Ballygawley and Aughnacloy has been closed due to a serious road accident.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the southern most stretch of the A5 if they are travelling to or from Dublin.

“The A5 Tullyvar Road has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision. The closure is between the Annaghilla Road Roundabout, Ballygawley and Favour Royal Road, Aughnacloy,” the Department for Infrastructure’s Traffic Watch NI service stated this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The southernmost section of the A5 has been closed following an RTC.The southernmost section of the A5 has been closed following an RTC.
The southernmost section of the A5 has been closed following an RTC.
Related topics:Department for Infrastructure