Accident at Fountain Hill, which has been closed due to treacherous conditions
Significant damage appears to have been caused to a vehicle in the incident on Thursday morning.
Fountain Hill, one of the most precipitous inclines in the whole of Derry, has been closed to traffic due to treacherous driving conditions caused by the snow and ice this morning.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland have asked people to take special care if they have to be on the roads.
A spokesperson said Fountain Hill was closed to traffic due to ice and snow making driving conditions treacherous.
"If you are travelling today, please drive with extra caution. Slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead,” they said.
The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has encouraged people only to use the roads if their journeys are absolutely necessary on Thursday.