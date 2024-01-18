Accident at Fountain Hill, which has been closed due to treacherous conditions

An accident has occurred on Spencer Road at its junction with Fountain Hill, one of the steepest streets in Derry.

Significant damage appears to have been caused to a vehicle in the incident on Thursday morning.

Fountain Hill, one of the most precipitous inclines in the whole of Derry, has been closed to traffic due to treacherous driving conditions caused by the snow and ice this morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have asked people to take special care if they have to be on the roads.

A car damaged at the bottom of Fountain Hill.

A spokesperson said Fountain Hill was closed to traffic due to ice and snow making driving conditions treacherous.

"If you are travelling today, please drive with extra caution. Slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead,” they said.