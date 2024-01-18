News you can trust since 1772

Accident at Fountain Hill, which has been closed due to treacherous conditions

An accident has occurred on Spencer Road at its junction with Fountain Hill, one of the steepest streets in Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 18th Jan 2024, 10:06 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 10:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Significant damage appears to have been caused to a vehicle in the incident on Thursday morning.

Fountain Hill, one of the most precipitous inclines in the whole of Derry, has been closed to traffic due to treacherous driving conditions caused by the snow and ice this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have asked people to take special care if they have to be on the roads.

Most Popular
A car damaged at the bottom of Fountain Hill.A car damaged at the bottom of Fountain Hill.
A car damaged at the bottom of Fountain Hill.

A spokesperson said Fountain Hill was closed to traffic due to ice and snow making driving conditions treacherous.

"If you are travelling today, please drive with extra caution. Slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead,” they said.

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has encouraged people only to use the roads if their journeys are absolutely necessary on Thursday.

Related topics:DerryPolice Service of Northern Ireland