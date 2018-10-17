Alley set to welcome ‘Stand Up For Great Comedians’

The Alley Theatre, Strabane is set to welcome the best stand-up comedians over the next couple of months with the likes of Shane Todd, Neil Delamere, Micky Bartlett and Colin Murphy all performing their amazing shows at the venue.

Friday, October 19 sees Shane Todd rolling into town with his new and much acclaimed and hilarious stand up tour “Hero.” Tickets for this much-see show are still available and priced at £14.

Neil Delamere is set to bring his new show ‘Controlled Substance’ to the Alley next month. Following two sell out gigs last year, the star of BBC Northern Ireland’s The Blame Game is set to have audiences laughing hysterically in their seats on November 24. Please note that only a limited number of tickets are still left, priced at £22 and £20 (concessionary).

You can also enjoy a great night out over Christmas with the quick witted Micky Bartlett when he brings his new show ‘Crucifying Fergal’ to the Alley on Thursday, December 27. Hailed as Northern Ireland’s fastest rising and unabashedly hilarious comedy star, Micky is known for his warmups at ‘Top Gear’, ‘TFI Friday’ and has recently feartured in BBC NI’s ‘Tight Shorts’. Tickers are priced at £12.

In the New Year, the Alley Theatre is delighted to welcome back another ‘Blame Games’ comedian Colin Murphy when he takes to the stage on February 8 2019, following the success of his sell-out run of his Bald Ambition Tour. Tickets are £20.

Also don’t forget Conal Gallen Off Your Trolley is coming to the Alley Theatre next month.

The award winning comedian Conal Gallen is bringing this brand new comedy play and is set to take audiences in Strabane by storm when he performs on Friday, November 2 with his all-star cast including Paddy McMenamin and Jack Quinn. Off Your Trolley is a rip-roaring, laugh a minute tale of life in a hospital ward! Tickets are £22.50 available from the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com