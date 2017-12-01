Alliance for Choice to host Derry conference tomorrow

A ‘Still Fighting for Choice’ conference will take place at The Playhouse Museum in Derry this weekend.

Alliance for Choice have organised the event, which willtake place tomorrow from 11am to 6pm.

A spokesperson for Alliance for Choice said: “It’s 50 years since the Abortion Act was passed in Britain and 20 years since a group of people got together in Derry to set up Alliance for Choice. Now, it’s 2017 and we are still fighting for choice.

“This conference aims to give activists old and new a chance to discuss what activity we should initiate over the next year - and a chance to hear from some great speakers, local and international. Many of the issues we will be discussing were not on the agenda 20 years ago – such as abortion pills that people can take at home and the rights of Trans women.

“Much has moved on from 1997 - attitudes to abortion have improved greatly, with only about one in nine people saying that abortion should never be available, while three out of four think that abortion should be legal for much the same reasons as it is in Britain.

“Today, women in NI are able to cause their own abortions using pills obtained over the internet and, since July 2017, abortions for women from here are available free on the NHS in mainland UK. Activists here now want a more up-to-date law than the 1967 Act although we would be happy to accept it as a stop-gap measure. We want to see abortion taken out of the criminal law and to be treated as the health care it is.”

The Northern Ireland Premier screening of the film, ‘Kind to Women: how the 1967 Abortion Act changed our lives’ will take place during the conference at 5pm.