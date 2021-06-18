Altnagelvin has 2.31% capacity left in system - 8 times the total COVID-19 occupancy
Altnagelvin now has 2.31 per cent capacity left in the hospital system - eight times the total COVID-19 occupancy at the Derry hospital.
At midnight on Thursday six people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven of nine ICU beds (77.78%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two (22.22%) were free.
Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0.29% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 93.35% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 2.31% capacity left in the hospital system; 4.05% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane. The Department of Health figures show 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.