The attacks involved emergencies where someone was mauled, bitten or attacked by a dog.

Ninety-one incidents were recorded in 2020, rising to 101 in 2021, and falling back to 83 in 2022.

There were no fatalities over the three years although five of the call-outs were classified as category one which refers to an immediate response to a life threatening condition.

The ambulance service responded to 275 dog attacks in three years.

The largest number of calls outs (128) were classed as category 2 - serious but not life threatening.

In 270 of the incidents the breed of the dog was not recorded.

Two involved Pitbulls, and one each, an Akita, a Lurcher and Staffordshire Bull Terrier, according to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

In total 214 of the attacks were classed as residential with 61 occurring in a non-residential area.