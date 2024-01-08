News you can trust since 1772

Ammunition technical officers at scene of security alert in Derry

A security alert in the Hazelbank / Ballymagroarty area of Derry is ongoing this afternoon.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 8th Jan 2024, 15:59 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cordons have been erected with access to part of the Hazelbank estate restricted, while police and ammunition technical officers teams are on the scene at present.

An aerial drone was also seen flying over the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Derry are currently at the scene of a security alert in Barrs Lane in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

ATO and police at the scene in Derry.ATO and police at the scene in Derry.
ATO and police at the scene in Derry.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A number of homes have been evacuated and road users are asked to avoid the area at this time.

“Ballymagroarty Community Centre is open as an emergency support venue for those affected.

“An update will be issued in due course.”

Related topics:DerryPolicePSNI