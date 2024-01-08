Ammunition technical officers at scene of security alert in Derry
A security alert in the Hazelbank / Ballymagroarty area of Derry is ongoing this afternoon.
Cordons have been erected with access to part of the Hazelbank estate restricted, while police and ammunition technical officers teams are on the scene at present.
An aerial drone was also seen flying over the area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Derry are currently at the scene of a security alert in Barrs Lane in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.
“A number of homes have been evacuated and road users are asked to avoid the area at this time.