Andrew Allen: murder investigation ‘very much active’

The investigation into the death of a Derry man shot dead in Buncrana in 2012 is still ‘very much active’.

Andrew Allen died on February 2, 2012 at his home at Links View Park, Buncrana. To date, no-one has been convicted of his murder.

Earlier this year, at Inishowen Coroners Court, Gardai asked for an adjournment to the inquest into his death. Coroner Dr Denis McCauley acceded to the request but asked Gardai to provide him with reassurance the investigation into Mr Allen’s death is still active. He asked Garda Inspector David Murphy to, without interfering with the investigation, review the situation with investigating officers.

He noted how Mr Allen died six years ago and he is yet to set a date for inquest.

At Tuesday’s Coroner’s Court, Inspector Murphy told Dr McCauley he had liaised with the Senior Investigation Unit and while he was somewhat restrained in what he could say, he could provide reassurances that the investigation is still “very much active.”

He said tasks were being assigned and an incident room is dealing with the investigation. Dr McCauley said he would not interfere with the investigation and would adjourn again, at the Inspector’s request. He said he would keep the adjournments short as “time is marching on.” He thanked Insp. Murphy for his assessment into the investigation. He added that, for the sake of Mr Allen’s family, he would like to run the inquest as soon as is practicable and adjourned it for mention on January 30.