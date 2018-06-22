Annual commemoration for Volunteers on Sunday

Hundreds of republicans are expected to gather at Derry’s City Cemetery this weekend for the annual Volunteers Sunday commemoration.

Speaking ahead of the commemoration, a spokesperson for the Derry Republican Graves Association announced a number of events that will be taking place over the weekend.

The spokesperson said: “It will be a very busy weekend for the Association, with the annual additions to the Derry Republican Book of Remembrance, the Volunteers Commemoration and the Big Draw on Sunday night in the Gasyard.

“The additions to the book of remembrance will take place on Saturday at 3pm in the Ráth Mór offices. This is a very important initiative to produce an archive of Republican history in our city.

“Like every commemoration or event we do, we always try to ensure that as much planning goes into them as possible and that they are carried out with dignity and respect.

“Apart from Easter, this weekend would be the next biggest event outside of our annual dinner and local commemorations. I would encourage people to assemble at Central Drive Creggan on Sunday at 1.00pm before walking to the City Cemetery.”

The spokesperson also detailed some of the work that the Derry Graves Association is involved with.

“The association would tend to the Republican plot in the city cemetery; it’s a massive undertaking on an annual basis, but it’s vital that it’s kept in pristine condition,” he said.

“Our primary objective is to honour the memory of all those who have given their lives for Irish Freedom. Their selfless dedication and courage is an inspiration to us all and it’s very important that their memories are passed onto the next generation.

“We are heartened to see the amount of young people who have been become involved in the past few years with the association and who are working away in their areas,” he added.