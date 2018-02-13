Annual Lenten Trócaire campaign to be launched

Irish charity Trócaire has confirmed the Derry Diocese raised over £500,000 last year as it prepared to launch its annual Lenten campaign on Ash Wednesday (tomorrow).

The annual Holy Day this year also marks the six month anniversary of the devastating mudslide that killed hundreds of people in Sierra Leone.

A little girl and her family from the Matome area of Freetown, which was obliterated by the mudslide, feature on the Trócaire Box this year. Kumba (7) and her family were seconds away from death last August 14. The family woke in the early hours just before the mudslide came down and wiped out their house. The whole community was devastated and only 20 per cent of the population survived. Trócaire immediately responded to the disaster by providing emergency kits with essential supplies and counselling to help survivors. Over the coming months families will also be supported to rebuild their business and their livelihoods.

Kevin Donnelly, Trócaire’s regional manager, said, “Last year people helped to raise £592,588 to support Trócaire’s Lenten campaign through the Diocese of Derry allowing us to support hundreds of thousands of people living in devastating poverty or affected by humanitarian crises across the developing world.”

Trócaire boxes are available from Catholic parishes across the north west, or by visiting www.trocaire.org or by phoning 0800 912 1200.