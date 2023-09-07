Anxious pet owner seeks public’s help in finding missing Labrador Sandi
An anxious dog owner has appealed for the public to help her find her pet who has been missing since last weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST
Cathy McLaughlin informs the ‘Journal’ her 1 year-old Labrador bitch, Sandi, has been missing from the Glen Road since Sunday, October 3.
Sandi normally lives in Muff but was being looked after in Derry. There have been possible sightings around the Glen, Rosemount and Groarty Road areas.
The animal is microchipped and has a black with her name on it. Contact: [email protected]