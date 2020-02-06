Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín pays tribute to veteran Co. Derry republican Francie Brolly

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has joined tributes to the late Co. Derry republican Francie Brolly who has died.

"Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Francie Brolly this morning. Francie was a husband, a father, a teacher, a musician, a lover of the Irish language and culture, a strong and active elected representative for the people of East Derry, a man of faith and an Irish Republican," said the Mr. Tóibín.

The late Mr. Brolly resigned from Sinn Féin in 2018 over its support for the repeal of the Eighth Amendment of Article 40 of the Irish Constitution, which dealt with abortion.

The veteran Dungiven republican ran unsuccessfully in last year's local election in the Benbradagh District Electoral Area (DEA) of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

