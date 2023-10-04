Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aaron Doherty was reported missing from the cityside area of Derry on the morning of Wednesday, October 4.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Aaron is 18 years old, with dark hair, shaved on the sides and scruffy on top.

"He is described as wearing grey jogging bottoms and a white t-shirt”.

