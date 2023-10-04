Appeal issued to help find 18-year-old man reported missing in Derry
Police in Derry City & Strabane District have said they are urgently seeking the assistance of the public to help locate a missing 18-year-old man.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aaron Doherty was reported missing from the cityside area of Derry on the morning of Wednesday, October 4.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Aaron is 18 years old, with dark hair, shaved on the sides and scruffy on top.
"He is described as wearing grey jogging bottoms and a white t-shirt”.
“If you can assist Police in locating Aaron, please call 101, quoting serial number 241 of the 4th of October 2023.”