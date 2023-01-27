Police said they are concerned for the welfare of Caolan Maguire, who has not been seen since Saturday, January 21.

"He is 24, with dirty fair hair, clean shaven. He is believed to be wearing a tracksuit and has a tattoo on his right leg.

“If you know of Caolan's whereabouts call Police on 101 quoting serial number 2190 of 24/01/23.”

Caolan Maguire.