Appeal to help find missing man Caolan Maguire in Derry & Strabane
An appeal has been issued to help locate a local man who has been missing for almost a week.
By Brendan McDaid
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Police said they are concerned for the welfare of Caolan Maguire, who has not been seen since Saturday, January 21.
"He is 24, with dirty fair hair, clean shaven. He is believed to be wearing a tracksuit and has a tattoo on his right leg.
“If you know of Caolan's whereabouts call Police on 101 quoting serial number 2190 of 24/01/23.”